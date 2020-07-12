Coronavirus in UAE: Emirates to operate repatriation flights to five Indian cities  

UAE carrier Emirates will operate special repatriation flights to five cities in India from July 12 to 26 to help those who were stranded in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Saturday.

Emirates will be flying to Bengaluru, Delhi, Kochi, Mumbai, and Thiruvananthapuram, WAM said.

There will be two daily flights to Bengaluru, two to Delhi, two to Kochi, three to Mumbai, and one to Thiruvananthapuram.

The flights to Bengaluru and Mumbai are subject to state government approval, according to WAM.

Only Indian citizens stranded in the UAE will be allowed to fly from Dubai to one of the five destinations.

However, these flights will also be available for UAE nationals and residents with prior entry approval from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDFRA), WAM reported.

Passengers can book their flights on the Emirates’ website, through travel agents, or through Emirates’ sales offices and contact center.

All entry requirements of the destination cities must be met or passengers will not be allowed to board the flights.

Those traveling from India to Dubai will be required to carry a negative COVID-19 test result issued by a laboratory authorized by the Indian government to be allowed to board.

The results must be issued no more than 96 hours before departure.

