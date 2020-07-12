UAE announces 401 new coronavirus cases, two more deaths due to COVID-19

The UAE reported on Sunday 401 new coronavirus cases in individuals from different nationalities, and two more deaths due to COVID-19, the Ministry of Health said.

The country’s Ministry of Health and Community Protection said the 401 cases were detected after 50,000 new COVID-19 tests were conducted on different groups in society over the past 24 hours on Sunday.

The ministry also announced the recovery of 492 new cases of people infected with COVID-19, raising the total number of recoveries so far to 45,140.

The country’s current death toll due to the pandemic now stands at 333.

The UAE’s first respirator manufacturing facility can produce 90,000 N95 masks daily to help keep frontline workers safe from the deadly coronavirus, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Saturday.

The facility, which was established in May in Al Ain, has already secured orders until the end of the year, said Ismail Ali Abdulla, CEO of Strata Manufacturing under Mubadala Investment Company, the Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor.

The UAE’s authorities set on Saturday dates to start receiving applications to renew expired residency visas and ID cards.

(With inputs from Al Arabiya English’s Tamara Abueish and Tuqa Khalid)

