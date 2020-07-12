UAE sets dates to renew expired visas, ID cards after coronavirus restrictions eased

The UAE’s authorities set on Saturday dates to start receiving applications to renew expired residency visas and ID cards.

A day earlier the Cabinet announced that their decisions regarding extending the validity of expired documents such as visas, Emirates ID cards, and entry permits due to the coronavirus pandemic will no longer be in effect.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) said on Friday that the decision was “in line with the return to normalcy in various fields and sectors and to support continuity of business activity."

During the early months of the coronavirus pandemic amid lockdowns and travel bans, the UAE had extended the validity of residency visas, entry and residency permits, and ID cards expired after March 1 until December 31.

ICA said on Saturday that it will resume its services and collect the relevant fees starting from Sunday, July 12, and urged all expat residents, UAE citizens, and GCC nationals residing in the country to renew their expired documents.

The deadlines are as follows:

For residency visas and Emirates ID cards which expired in March, 2020, individuals can start applying to renew those documents starting from July 12.

For residency visas and Emirates ID cards which expired in April, 2020, individuals can start applying to renew those documents starting from July 12.

For residency visas and Emirates ID cards which expired in May, 2020, individuals can start applying to renew those documents starting from August 11.

For residency visas and Emirates ID cards which expired between July 1-11, 2020, individuals can start applying to renew those documents starting from September 10.

For residency visas and Emirates ID cars which expired after July 11, 2020, there are no date restrictions on when to apply to renew the documents.

The ICA urged everyone to adhere to the schedule above not only to maintain social distancing as a coronavirus precautionary measure, but also “to avoid paying administrative fines.”

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship Resumes its Services to Customers.#ICA #UAE pic.twitter.com/cSQ87qWSjH — Identity and Citizenship- UAE (@ICAUAE) July 11, 2020

