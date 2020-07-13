After day of 131 new coronavirus cases, no new cases among workers in Lebanon

Over 130 employees from Beirut’s waste collection company tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, pushing the overall daily cases to 166.
However, Monday saw no rise in coronavirus cases among Ramco workers in Lebanon, the company’s manager Walid BouSaad told Al Arabiya English on Monday.
Sunday was the fourth consecutive day in which Lebanon has recorded a record number of new cases.
None of the 131 workers who tested positive displayed symptoms of the virus, and 427 workers are still waiting for their test results, BouSaad added.
The infected Lebanese and Syrian waste collection workers had been living alongside around 100 others in three buildings in Roumieh, a town near Beirut. The Red Cross moved the employees who tested positive to a location in Beirut’s Karantina neighborhood to be quarantined.
Seven other individuals tested positive in Rashidiya, a Palestinian refugee camp in the south of Lebanon. The cases were detected after the camp’s authories carried out 70 random tests, according to local media.
Many believe that the sharp rise in cases over the past few days will force local and national authorities to enforce stricter lockdown measures. One municipality announced Sunday that it would cancel its town market, in reaction to cases recorded on at the weekend.
