Coronavirus: COVID-19 test not mandatory for all passengers to Dubai, says DCAA

It is not compulsory for all travelers to Dubai to perform a PCR COVID-19 test before leaving their destinations, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority tells Al Arabiya following earlier local reports saying otherwise.

“The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority confirmed that the news attributed to it regarding the procedures for traveling to Dubai, which is circulated by some newspapers and news sites, is incorrect,” DCAA said in a statement.

A tourist waits to have her papers checked upon arrival at Teminal 3 at Dubai airport, in the United Arab Emirates. (AFP)

“The authority stressed the need to obtain information from its official sources,” the statement added.

So far, Emirates Airlines announced it will be making a negative COVID-19 test mandatory only for passengers traveling back from 12 specific countries effective July 10, according to a statement from the Dubai-based airlines last Wednesday.

Those countries are: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, India, Iran, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, Russian Federation, Sudan, Tanzania, and the US.

Dubai opened its doors to international tourists from Tuesday, July 7, as the emirate continues to reopen from the lockdown it imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Last Update: Monday, 13 July 2020 KSA 19:54 - GMT 16:54