Coronavirus: Dubai launches new online marketplace to buy and sell PPE amid COVID-19

Dubai has launched a new free-to-use website for businesses and healthcare providers to buy and sell personal protective equipment (PPE) as the coronavirus pandemic continues to cause heightened demand for PPE products.
The new online marketplace, launched by Dubai Chamber, a non-profit organization that supports and protects business interests in the emirate, will allow companies to buy and sell PPE for no additional cost.
The portal is launching with 15 suppliers in the UAE offering products including face masks, face shields, safety goggles, hand sanitizer, disposable gloves, medical gowns and coveralls, ventilators and thermometers, a press release from Dubai Chamber read.
“Businesses using the marketplace can benefit by reducing costs when buying PPE, generating new leads, building long-term partnerships with reliable suppliers. We encourage companies operating in this field to leverage the platform to capitalize on new business opportunities and boost their online exposure,” Dr. Belaid Rettab, senior director of economic research and sustainable business development sector at Dubai Chamber said in the statement.
The new website, named the Rapid Response Initiative, will help businesses comply with safety measures introduced by Dubai authorities to continue to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Dubai has continued to rollback coronavirus lockdown measures, but many rules remain in place.
UAE authorities warned late last month that fines for violators of coronavirus precautionary measures in the UAE will be doubled if the offence is committed a second time and if repeated for a third time the individual will be referred to prosecution.
Last Update: Monday, 13 July 2020 KSA 13:27 - GMT 10:27