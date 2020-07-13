CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Kuwait records drop in new COVID-19 cases, detects 614 infections

A Kuwaiti health ministry worker conducts a random test for the novel coronavirus in Kuwait City. (AFP)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English Monday 13 July 2020
Kuwait recorded a drop of 614 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 55,508, the Ministry of Health said on Monday.

A total of 378 Kuwaiti citizens and 236 non-Kuwaiti expatriates tested positive for the virus, the ministry said.

Three people died due to COVID-19, the ministry added. The virus-related death toll in Kuwait is now 393.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries in the country rose to 45,356 after 749 people recovered from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, according to the ministry.

Commercial activities were as part of the country’s second phase of reopening.

International flights to and from Kuwait will resume on August 1, the country announced last week.

Last Update: Monday, 13 July 2020 KSA 16:42 - GMT 13:42

