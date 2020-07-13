Coronavirus: Kuwait records drop in new COVID-19 cases, detects 614 infections

Kuwait recorded a drop of 614 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 55,508, the Ministry of Health said on Monday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

A total of 378 Kuwaiti citizens and 236 non-Kuwaiti expatriates tested positive for the virus, the ministry said.

Three people died due to COVID-19, the ministry added. The virus-related death toll in Kuwait is now 393.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries in the country rose to 45,356 after 749 people recovered from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, according to the ministry.

تعلن #وزارة_الصحة عن تأكيد إصابة 614 حالة جديدة، وتسجيل 746 حالة شفاء، و 3 حالات وفاة جديدة بـ #فيروس_كورونا_المستجدّ COVID-19 ، ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات 55,508 حالة pic.twitter.com/PCiPigCU4d — وزارة الصحة - الكويت (@KUWAIT_MOH) July 13, 2020

Commercial activities were as part of the country’s second phase of reopening.

International flights to and from Kuwait will resume on August 1, the country announced last week.

Read more:

Kuwait to disburse $780 mln to 70,000 citizens in private sector hurt by coronavirus

Kuwait’s Prime Minister vows to slash migrant population, correct expat ‘imbalance’

Last Update: Monday, 13 July 2020 KSA 16:42 - GMT 13:42