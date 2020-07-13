Coronavirus: Oman records high of 2,164 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Oman recorded an increase in the number of daily reported cases with 2,164 new infections, the Ministry of Health said on Monday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 58,179.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The ministry said that 1,572 Omani citizens and 592 non-Omani expatriates tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The virus-related death toll now stands at 259.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries in Oman rose to 37,257 after 1,159 people recovered from the novel coronavirus.

In the last 24 hours, Oman conducted its highest number of daily COVID-19 tests with 6,173 new tests.

So far, Oman has conducted 244,787 coronavirus tests across the country, the ministry said.

For the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic in the Sultanate, more than 6000 new tests have been conducted, resulting in the registration of 2164 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, and 1159 recoveries.



#OmanToRecovery pic.twitter.com/296mGwpdQ3 — عُمان نحو التعافي - Oman To Recovery (@OmanVSCovid19) July 13, 2020

A new COVID-19 risk level map ranked the outbreak in Oman at a high risk level, outranking Qatar in its severity.

Countries that report more than 25 cases for every 100,000 people a day are at the red risk level, the most severe stage of the outbreak. Other countries in the red level category include Bahrain, and French Guiana.

A complete lockdown is necessary at this stage to prevent the virus from spreading further, according to the experts.

Read more:

UAE announces 401 new coronavirus cases, two more deaths due to COVID-19

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia details COVID-19 rules to allow entertainment activities

Last Update: Monday, 13 July 2020 KSA 13:16 - GMT 10:16