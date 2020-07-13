Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia announces guidelines for resuming entertainment activities

Authorities in Saudi Arabia have announced guidelines for the resumption of entertainment centers and activities, according to a statement from the General Authority of Entertainment.

Turki Al Al-Shiekh, Chairman of the board of directors of the General Authority of Entertainment, made the announcement on Sunday outlining the protocols and regulations for the reopening of amusement parks, recreational centers, and entertainment events.

Entertainment activities were initially suspended earlier in March following the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

An exact date of return was not confirmed on Sunday but authorities said they will reveal it at a later time.

The regulations were announced under the campaign slogan of “We Return with Caution,” focusing on health awareness, social distancing measures, as well as other measures to ensure the health and safety of people.

The guidelines issued on Monday specified two separate categories, one for recreational centers and amusement parks and another for hosting entertainment events and festivals.

Under the guidelines, people who have shown any symptoms within the last 14 days will not be allowed inside venues while another protocol ensures that anyone above the age of 65 or who has underlying health conditions would not be allowed entry as well.

Saudi Arabia detected 2,779 new coronavirus cases and 42 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 232,259 and the virus-related death toll to 2,223, the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday.

