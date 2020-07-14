Coronavirus: Oman announces 14 new fatalities as total infections near 60,000

Oman has reported 14 new fatalities due to coronavirus over the past 24 hours and an additional 1,389 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total to 59,568, the health ministry announced Tuesday.

As the daily death toll increases, the overall death toll has reached 273 as of July 14.

Meanwhile, an additional 730 recoveries were recorded, taking the total to 37,987, according to the health ministry.





Of the newly detected cases, 1,050 are Omani nationals and 339 and foreigners.

As cases continue to increase, the health ministry urges citizens and residents to comply with the following preventative measures:

1. Wear a face mask at all times while in public and in crowded places.

2. Maintain social distancing of at least two meters.

3. Continuously wash your hands with water and soap, or use hand sanitizer.

4. Avoid touching your face, nose or eyes.

5. Only leave your home for necessary reasons.

6. Avoid family visits unless absolutely necessary and do not bring along young children.

7. Follow healthy habits when sneezing or coughing.

8. Self-quarantine if any symptoms appear or in the event of coming into contact with an infected individual.



Last Update: Tuesday, 14 July 2020 KSA 12:23 - GMT 09:23