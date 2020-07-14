Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia sees stability in confirmed, critical cases, spokesman says

Saudi Arabia has seen “stability” in confirmed and critical coronavirus cases in recent days, the health ministry spokesman said on Tuesday during a press conference.

There has also been a decrease of 1.5 percent in critical cases over the past week, Dr. Mohammed al-Abd al-Ali added.

“We have seen control and stability in the number of cases… and critical cases… over the past seven days” the spokesman said.

He also said that Saudi Arabia continues detecting cases, however, the health ministry has seen a slight drop in the curve in total number of cases.

Despite seeing a slight improvement in the Kingdom, cases continue increasing globally and people must “return to normal” with caution, al-Abd al-Ali said.





The health ministry announced 2,692 new infection cases over the past 24 hours but also confirmed 7,718 recoveries. There were also an additional 40 fatalities due to COVID-19 complications, raising the death toll to 2,283.

Saudi Arabia currently has 237,803 total confirmed cases, the highest in the GCC region. However, the Kingdom's recovery rate is at 75 percent with 177,560 individuals having recovered as of July 10.

