Coronavirus: Saudi ‘937’ call center receives 3.7 million medical consultations

Saudi Arabia’s Health Ministry confirmed its ‘937’ call has received over 3.7 million medical consultations since the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic earlier this year, according to a report by the Saudi Press Agency.

According to SPA’s report, the center is staffed by more than 1,500 employees, customer service specialists, and doctors who respond through various channels like the telephone, social media, emails, apps, and instant chats via the Ministry of Health's website.

“The center is one of the call centers that operate within the general management of the call centers in the Ministry of Health along with a center specialized in the business sector, as well as a center specialized in personnel services,” according to the SPA report.

Call center workers help those with questions regarding medical consulting services with qualified doctors, appointment services for primary health centers and smoking cessation clinics, technical support for the applications of the Ministry of Health, medical referrals, and treatment requests.

The risk level of the novel coronavirus outbreak in Saudi Arabia dropped in the past nine days, according to a COVID-19 risk level map developed by a team of health experts.

The coronavirus outbreak in Saudi Arabia had ranked at the orange risk level earlier this month– the second-highest risk category – which means the virus is quickly spreading, data developed by a network of health research experts showed.

(With inputs from Al Arabiya English’s Tamara Abueish)

