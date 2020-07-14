UAE announces third phase trials for possible coronavirus vaccines, 15,000 volunteers

The United Arab Emirates is moving forward with third phase trials on two types of possible coronavirus vaccines with more than 15,000 volunteers so far signing up, according to the country’s Minister of Health and Prevention.

Abdul Rahman al-Owais, the UAE’s Minister of Health and Prevention, said on Monday that the current stage of the trial includes conducting a research study with the participation of more than 15,000 volunteers.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The efforts of the UAE and its participation in global efforts to find effective treatments and solutions to COVID-19 has been demonstrated through various international collaborations and partnerships. A new achievement from the UAE's health sector, is the progression to the third phase of clinical trials for a COVID-19 vaccine,” al-Owais said.

“The study, if successful will be approved and accredited by the Ethics Committee for Scientific Research in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi,” he added.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The Minister said that should the current phase of the trials prove successful, authorities would then transition to the vaccine manufacturing stage.

Health authorities in the United Arab Emirates have announced on Monday 344 new coronavirus cases detected in the last 24 hours and one additional death due to COVID-19, according to officials.

Read more:

UAE announces 344 new coronavirus cases, 1 death

Coronavirus: COVID-19 test not mandatory for all passengers to Dubai, says DCAA

Coronavirus: Emirates makes negative COVID-19 test necessary on some flights to Dubai

Last Update: Tuesday, 14 July 2020 KSA 23:54 - GMT 20:54