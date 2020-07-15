Coronavirus: Emirates resumes A380 flights to London, Paris, announces Amsterdam

Dubai’s Emirates airlines announced Wednesday that it would be resuming services for its A380 superjumbo to Amsterdam and a second A380 service to London Heathrow from August 1.

The first Emirates A380 returned to flight today, heading to London Heathrow, while the second departed for Paris Charles De Gaulle.

Scheduled passenger flights will also resume to seven other cities – Athens, Barcelona, Geneva, Glasgow, Larnaca, Munich, and Rome.

In a statement, the airline said that it would also resume flights to three more cities over the next two days – Malé, July 16, Washington DC, July 16, and Brussels, July 17.

Emirates has slowly been rebuilding its network following a broad lockdown by countries to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline has so far announced a total of 58 cities that it will be flying to by mid-August.

Borders begin to open

Dubai opened its borders to international tourists on July 7, as the emirate continues to ease lockdown measures put in place to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the airline said that it would be making a negative COVID-19 test mandatory for passengers traveling back from specific countries effective July 10.

The following countries listed are the countries where passengers must submit a negative coronavirus test before departure: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, India, Iran, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, Russian Federation, Sudan, Tanzania and the US.

