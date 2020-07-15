Coronavirus: Kuwait reports 737 recoveries, 703 new COVID-19 cases

Kuwait has reported 703 new coronavirus cases, raising the total to 56,877, the health ministry announced on Wednesday.
Of the newly detected cases, 434 are Kuwaiti nationals and 269 are foreigners.
Three new fatalities due to COVID-19 were also announced, taking the death toll to 399, according to the health ministry.
Meanwhile, 736 individuals who previously tested positive for the virus have recovered, raising the number of recoveries to 46,897.
Last Update: Wednesday, 15 July 2020 KSA 15:20 - GMT 12:20