Coronavirus: Oman reports eight deaths, 1,679 new COVID-19 cases

Oman has reported 1,679 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 61,247, according to the health ministry on Wednesday.



Of the new cases, 1,313 are Omanis and 366 are foreign nationals.

Eight fatalities due to COVID-19 were also reported, taking the death toll to 281.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries was 29,038 as of July 15 after 1,051 individuals who had previously positive for the virus recovered.

As cases continue to increase, the health ministry urges citizens and residents to comply with the following preventative measures:

1. Wear a face mask at all times while in public and in crowded places.

2. Maintain social distancing of at least two meters.

3. Continuously wash your hands with water and soap, or use hand sanitizer.

4. Avoid touching your face, nose or eyes.

5. Only leave your home for necessary reasons.

6. Avoid family visits unless absolutely necessary and do not bring along young children.

7. Follow healthy habits when sneezing or coughing.

8. Self-quarantine if any symptoms appear or in the event of coming into contact with an infected individual.

Last Update: Wednesday, 15 July 2020 KSA 12:20 - GMT 09:20