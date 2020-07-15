Coronavirus: UAE announces no new COVID-19 related deaths over past 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates has recorded no new coronavirus related deaths over the past 24 hours, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan announced on Wednesday.
Today we announce no deaths related to COVID-19 in the UAE in the last 24 hours. Our deepest gratitude to our frontline heroes and to society for their commitment to adhering to precautionary measures. We must continue our collective efforts in tackling this challenge.— محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) July 15, 2020
In recent weeks, the UAE saw a decrease in daily new cases and an increase in recovery numbers as the country continues leading in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak. The government was quick to impose various lockdowns, travel suspensions and a robust mass testing plan in an effort to contain the virus.
