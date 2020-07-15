Iran will execute people who deliberately spread coronavirus: Judiciary official

Iran will execute those who deliberately spread coronavirus to others, according to a judiciary official.

“A person who knows he/she has coronavirus and infects others through sneezing, coughing or by not wearing a mask, ultimately causing their death,” will be executed, the state-run Moj news agency quoted the deputy justice minister Mahmoud Abbasi as saying on Tuesday.

All Iranians, ordinary citizens and officials alike, must abide by the coronavirus rules and restrictions imposed by the government, said Abbasi.

Iran has been hit hard by the coronavirus. It is one of the top 10 countries with the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases globally, according to the John Hopkins tally.

The Ministry of Health said there were 262,173 confirmed coronavirus cases and

13,211 deaths due to the virus as of Tuesday.

The Iranian regime has been accused both at home and abroad of mishandling the coronavirus outbreak as well as underreporting deaths and infections.

President Hassan Rouhani’s government made wearing a mask while in closed public spaces mandatory starting from July 4, including on public transport.

State television, whose presenters now wear masks, said on Monday that police in Tehran were stopping commuters without masks from entering the subway.

