Number of recovered coronavirus patients in UAE up to 82.4 pct of cases: WAM

The country also conducted over four million coronavirus tests as of July 13 (representing 42.7 percent of the population), and has managed to rank first globally in COVID-19 screening per capita in record time, according to WAM’s report which outlined the government’s efforts in combating the coronavirus outbreak over the past 167 days since the detection of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 infection on January 29.
The report also highlighted other achievements the UAE accomplished in the fight to contain the coronavirus, including being one of the first countries in the world to use convalescent plasma transfusion to treat COVID-19 patients, and how the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center (ADSCC) developed the stem-cell treatment branded “UAECell19.”
WAM said the announcements made by several hospitals and medical centers across the country of the recovery and discharge of their last admitted coronavirus patient, was an “indicator of the UAE’s success in containing COVID-19 as much as possible.”
UAE tally
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday 375 new coronavirus cases and one death.
The ministry detected the new COVID-19 infections after conducting more than 52,000 tests over the past 24 hours. It also reported the recovery 512 patients.
The UAE’s tally stands at 55,573 confirmed coronavirus cases, 46,025 recovered patients, and 335 deaths.