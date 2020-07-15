Number of recovered coronavirus patients in UAE up to 82.4 pct of cases: WAM

The number of recovered coronavirus patients in the UAE represent 82.4 percent of all confirmed COVID-19 cases, states news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.

The country also conducted over four million coronavirus tests as of July 13 (representing 42.7 percent of the population), and has managed to rank first globally in COVID-19 screening per capita in record time, according to WAM’s report which outlined the government’s efforts in combating the coronavirus outbreak over the past 167 days since the detection of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 infection on January 29.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

The report also highlighted other achievements the UAE accomplished in the fight to contain the coronavirus, including being one of the first countries in the world to use convalescent plasma transfusion to treat COVID-19 patients, and how the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center (ADSCC) developed the stem-cell treatment branded “UAECell19.”

WAM said the announcements made by several hospitals and medical centers across the country of the recovery and discharge of their last admitted coronavirus patient, was an “indicator of the UAE’s success in containing COVID-19 as much as possible.”

UAE tally

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday 375 new coronavirus cases and one death.

The ministry detected the new COVID-19 infections after conducting more than 52,000 tests over the past 24 hours. It also reported the recovery 512 patients.

The UAE’s tally stands at 55,573 confirmed coronavirus cases, 46,025 recovered patients, and 335 deaths.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Coronavirus: UAE plans to conduct 2 mln COVID-19 tests in next two months

Coronavirus: UAE reports 403 new infections, one death, case tally at 54,453

Coronavirus: UAE adjusts expiry extensions, fine collection rules for visas, ID cards

UAE sets dates to renew expired visas, ID cards after coronavirus restrictions eased

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading your web browser

Last Update: Wednesday, 15 July 2020 KSA 02:18 - GMT 23:18