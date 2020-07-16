Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi hosts phase 3 trials of COVID-19 vaccine

G42, an Abu Dhabi-based healthcare company, has begun performing the world's first phase 3 trials for a coronavirus vaccine developed in partnership with a Chinese pharmaceutical group, according to the emirate's media office on Twitter.
Abu Dhabi-based G42 Healthcare is performing trials in cooperation with Sinopharm CNBG, under the administration of DoH and the Ministry of Health. The partnership will help provide quick access to the vaccine for UAE residents, with manufacturing taking place in #AbuDhabi.— مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) July 16, 2020
Last Update: Thursday, 16 July 2020 KSA 11:00 - GMT 08:00