Coronavirus: No COVID-19 deaths in UAE in the past 48 hours

The United Arab Emirates has confirmed no new deaths due to the COVID-19 coronavirus in the last 48 hours, according to the Ministry of Health officials.

Health officials also confirmed that the new cases of coronavirus detected on Thursday numbered at 281 after more than 48,000 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The number of patients who recovered on Thursday numbered 994, according to health officials.

The country has seen strides in its fight against the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in the past several days, with an Abu Dhabi-based healthcare company beginning the world's first phase 3 trials for a vaccine developed in partnership with a Chinese pharmaceutical group.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The human trial taking place in Abu Dhabi is a partnership between Sinopharm’s China National Biotec Group (CNBG), Abu Dhabi based artificial intelligence, and cloud computing company Group 42 (G42) and the Abu Dhabi Department of Health.

The UAE accomplished in the fight to contain the coronavirus, including being one of the first countries in the world to use convalescent plasma transfusion to treat COVID-19 patients, and how the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center (ADSCC) developed the stem-cell treatment branded “UAECell19.”

(Al Arabiya English’s Tommy Hilton and Tuqa Khalid contributed to this report.)

Read more:

Stem cell therapy boosts UAE recoveries as 275 new COVID-19 cases emerge

Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi hosts phase 3 trials of COVID-19 vaccine

UAE ranks first in seven global health indexes: Report

Last Update: Thursday, 16 July 2020 KSA 21:41 - GMT 18:41