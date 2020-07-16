Coronavirus: UAE reports 275 new COVID-19 infections, tally at 55,848 confirmed cases

The UAE reported on Wednesday 275 new cases of coronavirus after conducting over 48,000 COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said.

The ministry added that there were 393 new recovered coronavirus patients.

Earlier in the day, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said that there were no deaths related to the coronavirus reported in the country on Wednesday, and thanked people at the frontline of combating the pandemic and members of the public who adhere to the precautionary measures.

Today we announce no deaths related to COVID-19 in the UAE in the last 24 hours. Our deepest gratitude to our frontline heroes and to society for their commitment to adhering to precautionary measures. We must continue our collective efforts in tackling this challenge. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) July 15, 2020

The UAE’s coronavirus tally now stands at 55,848 confirmed cases, 46,418 recovered patients, and 393 deaths.

Government efforts

The number of recovered coronavirus patients in the UAE represent 82.4 percent of all confirmed COVID-19 cases, states news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.

The country also conducted over four million coronavirus tests as of July 13 (representing 42.7 percent of the population), and has managed to rank first globally in COVID-19 screening per capita in record time, according to WAM’s report which outlined the government’s efforts in combating the coronavirus outbreak over the past 167 days since the detection of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 infection on January 29.

The report also highlighted other achievements the UAE accomplished in the fight to contain the coronavirus, including being one of the first countries in the world to use convalescent plasma transfusion to treat COVID-19 patients, and how the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center (ADSCC) developed the stem-cell treatment branded “UAECell19.”

WAM said the announcements made by several hospitals and medical centers across the country of the recovery and discharge of their last admitted coronavirus patient, was an “indicator of the UAE’s success in containing COVID-19 as much as possible.”

