Coronavirus: global economy ‘not out of the woods yet,’ says IMF chief

Despite some signs of recovery, the global economy faces continued challenges, including the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19, and governments should keep their support programs in place, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said Thursday.

For more on coronavirus, visit our dedicated section.

Activity “has started to gradually strengthen... But we are not out of the woods yet,” Georgieva said in a message to G20 finance ministers ahead of their weekend meeting in Saudi Arabia.

“A second major global wave of the disease could lead to further disruptions,” she warned, stressing to policymakers that the unprecedented “economic lifelines to individuals and workers... must be maintained.”

Read more:

Coronavirus: Stem cell therapy boosts UAE recoveries as 275 new COVID-19 cases emerge

China won't get coronavirus vaccine before US, says Fauci

OPEC+ eases oil cuts as global economy slowly recovers from coronavirus pandemic

Last Update: Thursday, 16 July 2020 KSA 07:28 - GMT 04:28