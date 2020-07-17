British Airways, the world’s largest operator of Boeing 747s, will retire its entire jumbo jet fleet with immediate effect after the COVID-19 pandemic sent air travel into freefall.
For over 50 years, Boeing’s “Queen of the Skies” has been the world’s most easily recognized jetliner with its humped fuselage and four engines. But its days were already numbered before the pandemic struck earlier this year.
British Airways (BA) had been planning to retire the aircraft in 2024, but with passenger numbers decimated this year, and experts forecasting it will be years before they recover, the airline said it was unlikely its 747s would operate commercially again.
“It is with great sadness that we can confirm we are proposing to retire our entire 747 fleet with immediate effect,” BA said in a statement on Thursday.
British Airways to retire entire Boeing 747 jumbo jet fleet with immediate effect
British Airways, the world’s largest operator of Boeing 747s, will retire its entire jumbo jet fleet with immediate effect after the COVID-19 pandemic sent air travel into freefall.
|DAY
|WEEK
- 11649 Views US professor develops surface coating that can kill COVID-19 coronavirus in one hour
- 2845 Views Europe issues alert to passenger airlines about flying in Iranian airspace
- 2376 Views Turkish cargo plane lands in Libya’s strategic al-Watiya air base: Reports
- 2085 Views Qatari royal offered bribes, broke rules, committed alleged crimes in US: Report
- 918 Views Saudi Arabian woman Najd Fahd wins world FIFA 20 e-Football Playstation tournament
- 722 Views Qatari royal may be linked to US federal crime in kidney transplant case: LA Times
- 40627 Views Saudi Arabia’s historic ruling for woman living independently without permission
- 37032 Views Coronavirus: Saudi Arabian child dies after COVID-19 test swab breaks in his nose
- 27561 Views Coronavirus: COVID-19 test not mandatory for all passengers to Dubai, says DCAA
- 26139 Views Carlos Ghosn reveals all in exclusive interview: his rise, departure, arrest, escape
- 12564 Views Turkey plane crash: Seven killed as reconnaissance flight falls
- 11786 Views Coronavirus: Could split air conditioning units be spreading COVID-19? Expert advice