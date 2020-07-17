Coronavirus: Dubai to reopen smoking areas, allow shisha starting July 18

Authorities in Dubai announced they will be reopening smoking areas and allowing restaurants to start serving shisha months after banning it as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, according to a statement from Dubai Municipality.

“Dubai Municipality issued the precautionary measures to reopen smoking areas and shisha serving areas starting from 18th of July until further notice, per the highest international preventive measures and regular inspections will be conducted to ensure the compliance,” according to a tweet from Dubai Municipality.

The UAE banned cafes and restaurants in the country from serving shisha on March 12 as a precaution against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Days later, Dubai authorities shut down nine shisha cafes which reportedly violated the regulations banning the smoking of shisha.

The UAE detected 293 new cases of the novel coronavirus after conducting over 48,000 COVID-19 tests, which raises the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 56,422, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Friday.

Two people also died due to complications caused by COVID-19, bringing the virus-related death toll to 337.

