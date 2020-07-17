Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia infections surpass 245,000 with 2,613 new COVID-19 cases

Saudi Arabia recorded 2,613 new cases of the deadly coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 245,851, the Ministry of Health said on Friday.

The city of Jeddah reported the highest number of new cases with 235 infections. Al Hafouf reported 191 new cases, while the capital Riyadh reported 185. The other new infections were detected in cities and provinces across the country.

Thirty-seven people died due to complications caused by COVID-19 after they had been receiving treatment in the Kingdom’s health care facilities, according to the ministry.

The total number of recoveries in Saudi Arabia rose to 191,161 after 3,539 people recovered from the virus.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (2613) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس ⁧#كورونا⁩ الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (37) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (3539) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (191,161) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/Sceidaqq2E — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) July 17, 2020

The risk level of the novel coronavirus outbreak in Saudi Arabia dropped in the past week, according to a COVID-19 risk level map developed by a team of health experts.

The map, which was developed by teams at Harvard’s Global Health Institute and Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics, determines the severity of an outbreak in a given country based on the number of new daily reported cases.

The coronavirus outbreak in Saudi Arabia had ranked at the orange risk level earlier this month– the second highest risk category – which means the virus is quickly spreading, data developed by a network of health research experts showed.

However, as of Monday, July 13, the outbreak in the Kingdom now ranks at the yellow level – the second lowest rank, one rank below orange.

