Coronavirus: UAE conducts over 48,000 tests, confirms 293 new COVID-19 cases

Aerial view of the Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai. (File photo: Reuters)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English Friday 17 July 2020
The UAE detected 293 new cases of the novel coronavirus after conducting over 48,000 COVID19 tests, which raises the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 56,422, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Friday.

Two people died due to complications caused by COVID-19, bringing the virus-related death toll to 337.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries in the UAE rose to 48,448 after 1,036 people recovered.

The country has been leading the global fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic in recent days, with an Abu Dhabi-based healthcare company beginning to perform the first phase 3 trials in the world for a coronavirus vaccine developed in partnership with a Chinese pharmaceutical group.

Last Update: Friday, 17 July 2020 KSA 14:49 - GMT 11:49

