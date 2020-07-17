Coronavirus: UAE conducts over 48,000 tests, confirms 293 new COVID-19 cases

The UAE detected 293 new cases of the novel coronavirus after conducting over 48,000 COVID19 tests, which raises the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 56,422, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Friday.
Also, @mohapuae announced the death of two people who tested positive for COVID-19, due to complications. This brings the total death toll to 337.— UAEGov (@uaegov) July 17, 2020
SHOW MORE
The world’s first @WHO-listed phase III clinical trial of the Covid-19 inactivated vaccine has begun in #AbuDhabi, with @DoHSocial Chairman, Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed the 1st to participate in the trial, followed by Acting Undersecretary Dr. Jamal Al Kaabi. pic.twitter.com/gEIFgcSFHC— مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) July 16, 2020
Last Update: Friday, 17 July 2020 KSA 14:49 - GMT 11:49