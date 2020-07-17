Worldwide coronavirus death toll nears 600,000

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 590,132 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Friday.

At least 13,835,110 cases have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 7,547,500 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Thursday, 5,821 new deaths and 246,049 new cases were recorded worldwide. The countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 1,322 new deaths, followed by United States with 974, and India with 687.

The United States is the worst-hit country overall with 138,360 deaths from 3,576,430 cases. At least 1,075,882 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 76,688 deaths from 2,012,151 cases, Britain with 45,119 deaths from 292,552 cases, Mexico with 37,574 deaths from 324,041 cases, and Italy with 35,017 deaths from 243,736 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 85 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by United Kingdom with 66, Spain 61, Italy 58 and Sweden 55.

China – excluding Hong Kong and Macau – has to date declared 83,622 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 78,737 recoveries.

Europe overall has 204,487 deaths from 2,906,930 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 154,780 deaths from 3,639,722 infections and the United States and Canada 147,220 deaths from 3,685,512 cases.

Asia has 47,195 deaths from 1,950,408 cases, the Middle East 21,927 deaths from 975,369 cases, Africa 14,378 deaths from 664,355 cases, and Oceania 145 deaths from 12,819 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.

