Coronavirus: Kuwait records 683 new COVID-19 cases as recoveries near 50,000

Kuwait recorded 683 new cases of the deadly coronavirus, raising the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 58,904, the Ministry of Health said on Saturday.
Three people died due to complications caused by COVID-19, the ministry added.
The virus-related death toll in the country is now 407.
Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries in Kuwait rose to 49,020 after 639 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours.
Kuwait began slowly easing restrictions earlier this month and has since allowed commercial activities to resume operations.
Mosques also reopened in Kuwait for the first time in months on Friday, welcoming believers for prayers who were ordered to maintain social distancing measures.
