Coronavirus: Oman reports 10 COVID-19 deaths, 1,311 new cases, majority in Omanis

Oman reported 10 new coronavirus fatalities and 1,311 new COVID-19 cases, which brings the virus-related death toll to 308 and the total number of confirmed infections to 65,504, the Ministry of Health said on Saturday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

A total of 1,078 Omani citizens and 233 non-Omani citizens tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, the ministry added.

The ministry said that the total number of recoveries in the country rose to 42,722 after 1,322 people recovered from the novel coronavirus.

So far, 266,845 people in Oman have been tested for COVID-19.

Registration of (1311) new confirmed cases with coronavirus #COVID19 and (1322) new recoveries

in the Sultanate. #Omanvscovid19 pic.twitter.com/UHJuYVfh51 — عُمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) July 18, 2020

The ministry called on the public to adhere to safety measures to protect themselves from the virus.

It urged citizens and residents to avoid family gatherings, stay home unless it is absolutely necessary, avoid touching their mouths, nose, and eyes, and always maintain a two-meter distance with others.

10 new death cases of #Covid19 have been recorded. This brings the total number of deaths in the Sultanate to 308.#Omanvscovid19 pic.twitter.com/h3yserdqKq — عُمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) July 18, 2020

Read more:

Coronavirus in India: Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune emerge as new urban COVID-19 hotspot

Coronavirus: 25 million in Iran infected with COVID-19, says Rouhani

Coronavirus: US records over 70,000 COVID-19 cases for second day in a row

Last Update: Saturday, 18 July 2020 KSA 12:17 - GMT 09:17