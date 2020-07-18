Coronavirus: Oman reports 10 COVID-19 deaths, 1,311 new cases, majority in Omanis

Oman reported 10 new coronavirus fatalities and 1,311 new COVID-19 cases, which brings the virus-related death toll to 308 and the total number of confirmed infections to 65,504, the Ministry of Health said on Saturday.
Registration of (1311) new confirmed cases with coronavirus #COVID19 and (1322) new recoveries— عُمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) July 18, 2020
in the Sultanate. #Omanvscovid19 pic.twitter.com/UHJuYVfh51
SHOW MORE
10 new death cases of #Covid19 have been recorded. This brings the total number of deaths in the Sultanate to 308.#Omanvscovid19 pic.twitter.com/h3yserdqKq— عُمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) July 18, 2020
Last Update: Saturday, 18 July 2020 KSA 12:17 - GMT 09:17