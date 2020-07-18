Coronavirus: Qatar reports 410 new COVID-19 cases, one new death

Qatar reported 410 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the total in the country to 106,380.
The Ministry of Public Health reported 410 new confirmed cases of (COVID-19), and 426 have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people recovered from the disease in the State of Qatar to 103,023 cases. The MOPH also announced one new death. pic.twitter.com/x6IImCkkOH— Qatar News Agency (@QNAEnglish) July 18, 2020
Last Update: Saturday, 18 July 2020 KSA 14:04 - GMT 11:04