Coronavirus: Qatar reports 410 new COVID-19 cases, one new death

Qatar reported 410 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the total in the country to 106,380.

The Ministry of Health also reported one new coronavirus-related fatality, raising the death toll to 154.

Only 3,131 of the total cases are currently considered active, with 530 of these currently under acute hospital care.

Of these, 132 are currently in ICU, including four patients who were admitted over the last 24 hours.

A further 426 patients succesfully recovered from COVID-19 during the last day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 103,023.

The Ministry of Public Health reported 410 new confirmed cases of (COVID-19), and 426 have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people recovered from the disease in the State of Qatar to 103,023 cases. The MOPH also announced one new death. pic.twitter.com/x6IImCkkOH — Qatar News Agency (@QNAEnglish) July 18, 2020

Last Update: Saturday, 18 July 2020 KSA 14:04 - GMT 11:04