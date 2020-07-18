Coronavirus: UAE conducts over 46,000 COVID-19 tests, reports 289 cases

The United Arab Emirates detected 289 new cases of the novel coronavirus after conducting over 46,000 COVID-19 tests, which raises the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 56,711, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Saturday.

One person died due to complications caused by COVID-19, the ministry added.

This raises the virus-related death toll in the country to 338.

A total of 48,917 recoveries have been reported in the UAE, including 469 new cases of people who recovered from the coronavirus in the past day, the ministry said.

Residents and citizens must adhere to precautionary measures to ensure they are protected from the virus, the ministry said.

The country has been leading the global fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic in recent days, with an Abu Dhabi-based healthcare company beginning to perform the first phase 3 trials in the world for a coronavirus vaccine developed in partnership with a Chinese pharmaceutical group.

