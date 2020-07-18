Coronavirus: UAE to reopen prayer rooms in shopping centers, towers starting July 20

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates announced they will allow prayer rooms in shopping centers and towers to reopen starting July 20 as the country slowly relaxes coronavirus restrictions, according to a statement from the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.

The prayer rooms in such locations will only be open to no more than 30 percent capacity while following all precautionary and preventative measures in place against COVID-19.

“In conjunction with the partial relaxation of restrictions on movement and in the pursuit of the gradual return to normal life, we announce the reopening of the chapels in the commercial centers and towers, starting from Monday 20/7/2020 and a capacity of no more than 30% with the implementation of all precautionary and preventive measures,” the NCEMA tweeted.

The United Arab Emirates detected 289 new cases of the novel coronavirus after conducting over 46,000 COVID-19 tests, which raises the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 56,711, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Saturday.

One person died due to complications caused by COVID-19, the ministry added.

