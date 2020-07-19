Coronavirus: Dubai launches ‘Dubai assured’ stamp for tourism, retail establishments

Dubai has launched a compliance program to certify and recognize tourism and retails establishments that comply with all public health protocols for the prevention and management of COVID-19 by issuing a “DUBAI ASSURED” stamp, according to the Dubai Media Office.

The initiative was announced on Saturday and is aimed to showcase Dubai as one of the world’s safest destinations as it continues to receive tourists following the emirate’s reopening to international visitors on July 7.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

A woman wearing a mask for protection against the coronavirus, walks in the Mall of Dubai on April 28, 2020, after the shopping centre was reopened. (AFP)

“A verification and validation process has been established in collaboration with the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), Department of Economic Development (Dubai Economy) and Dubai Municipality for issuing the ‘DUBAI ASSURED’ stamp to hotel and retail establishments, F&B outlets and tourist attractions that have complied with health and safety guidelines issued in accordance with the preventive protocols outlined by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management,” the statement released via the Dubai Media office read.

The ‘DUBAI ASSURED’ stamp will be issued free of charge and will be valid for 15 days, renewable every two weeks upon further verification by inspectors.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Beach-goers lie on lounge chairs by the shoreline near the Burj al-Arab hotel in Dubai, UAE on May 20, 2020. (AFP)

According to authorities, over 1,000 establishments have already been inspected for compliance as part of the program and are eligible to receive the stamp.

“The stamp is a visual mark aimed at reassuring guests that safety and hygiene measures prescribed by the authorities have been complied with across all tiers and categories of tourist and resident touchpoints such as hotels, attractions, retail, food & beverage, and leisure and entertainment. The establishments can feature this stamp in their marketing communications,” the statement added.

Read more:

Dubai open for tourists on July 7, read more about new coronavirus travel protocols

Coronavirus: Dubai Tourism shares travel industry outlook ahead of tourists’ return

Coronavirus: Dubai Tourism issues guidelines for entertainers at areas within hotels

Last Update: Sunday, 19 July 2020 KSA 03:58 - GMT 00:58