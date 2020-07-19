Coronavirus: Dubai ready to welcome fans to sports stadiums, sports halls

Dubai confirmed its readiness to welcome back fans to sports stadiums and sports halls in the emirate for when UAE authorities announce their decision to lift coronavirus restrictions at sporting facilities, according to a statement from the Dubai Sports Council.

The announcement regarding the preparations comes after meetings between the Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Police, including all government and private sports clubs and halls in Dubai.

“Dubai Sports Council has stressed that all sports facilities in Dubai were equipped, on par with the best global standards, to ensure their full readiness to organize local and international sporting competitions, and receive fans immediately, as per the decision of the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management of Dubai,” the statement from the Dubai Sports Council read.

Children train at an unspecified Dubai football academy. (Dubai Sports Council)

“The Dubai Sports Council has taken proactive measures, setting advance plans for the return of sports activity, and preparing for the return of the fans in a safe and orderly manner. They organized a forum last month to discuss the roadmap for the safe return of sports fans, in cooperation with the Dubai Police and with the participation of clubs and local and international sports institutions, at Al Maktoum Stadium in Al Nasr Club, during which successful experiences of the relevant authorities on this subject were reviewed,” the statement added.

Last month, Dubai Sports Council confirmed it had met with local and international sports federations to discuss the organizing of sports events in the coming months as the UAE slowly eases coronavirus restrictions.

Sports competitions restarted in Dubai on June 18 with the Dubai Offshore Sailing Club’s Summer Series, which featured paddle boats, dinghy boats, and yachts. This weekend, Dubai International Marine Club, in cooperation with Dubai Sports Council, has organized a “Dubai Watersports Summer Week” that will see different competitions take place at various venues from June 25-27.

Dubai allowed the reopening of gyms, cinemas and other businesses on May 27 months after closures due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

