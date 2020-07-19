Coronavirus: Kuwait reports 300 new cases, launches ‘Kuwaitis without salaries’ app

Kuwait reported 300 new coronavirus cases, 667 recoveries and one death over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

The new COVID-19 infections includes 211 Kuwaiti citizens and 89 non-Kuwaitis, the ministry’s spokesman Abdullah al-Sanad told state news agency KUNA.

Kuwait’s tally now stands at 59,204 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 49,687 recovered patients and 408 deaths.

تعلن #وزارة_الصحة⁩ عن تأكيد إصابة 300 حالة جديدة، وتسجيل 667 حالة شفاء، و 1 حالة وفاة جديدة بـ ⁧#فيروس_كورونا_المستجدّ⁩ COVID-19 ، ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات 59,204 حالة pic.twitter.com/mvXlkH0EDt — وزارة الصحة - الكويت (@KUWAIT_MOH) July 19, 2020

‘Kuwaitis without salaries’

The country’s Minister of Social Affairs and Minister of State for Economic Affairs Mariam al-Aqeel announced on Sunday the launch of the “Kuwaitis without salaries” app which aims to support the citizens who are struggling with the consequences of the coronavirus impact in the country.

Kuwaiti citizens can use the app, which is available for iOS devices on the Apple Store (here), to register their information.

Al-Aqeel had previously said that the government was going to establish an electronic platform that allows every citizen affected by the impact of the pandemic to register his information, so that the authorities can evaluate his financial situation, given that he has no source of income.

