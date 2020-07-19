Coronavirus: Mecca to fine illegal entry into Mecca for Hajj until August 2

“Whoever violates the instructions to deny entry to the holy sites (Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah) without a permit shall be punished starting tomorrow, Sunday, until the end of the twelfth day of Dhul Hijjah with a fine of 10,000 riyals, and in the event of a repeat offense, the penalty is doubled,” the Municipality of Mecca said in a tweet.
A small group of worshippers pray at Kaaba in the Grand Mosque while practicing social distancing, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during the holy month of Ramadan, in the holy city of Mecca. (Reuters)
“The penalty for illegal entry into the holy sites in Mecca officially came into effect from midnight and will be in place until the twelfth day of Dhul Hijjah. Relevant authorities began early this year compared to previous years to ensure we put in place the protocols and measures that will ensure a safe Hajj pilgrimage given the global coronavirus pandemic,” Brigadier General Sami al-Shuwairekh, the official spokesperson for the General Security of Mecca, told Al Arabiya.