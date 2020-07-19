Coronavirus: Qatar reports 340 new cases, 3 deaths, warns outbreak is not over

Qatar reported 340 new cases of coronavirus, 354 recoveries and three deaths over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

The three new fatalities were of patients aged 56, 59 and 69 years, and all the new cases are now isolated and receiving the necessary medical care, the ministry added.

The country’s tally now stands at 106,648 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 103,377 recovered patients and 157 deaths.

The ministry said that the government’s measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country “have succeeded in flatting the curve.”

However, it warned: “Even though restrictions are being lifted, and numbers are declining, this does not mean that the COVID-19 pandemic is finished in Qatar – every day between 50 and 100 people are admitted to hospital with moderate to severe COVID-19 symptoms.”

The ministry urged the public to strictly adhere to precautionary measures.

“Unless we follow all precautionary measures, we may experience a second wave of the virus and see numbers increasing – there are already signs of this happening in other countries around the world.”

The ministry instructed the public to continue practicing social distancing, avoiding close contact with others, crowded places and confined closed spaces, wearing face masks, and washing hands regularly and thoroughly.

