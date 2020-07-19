Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records a steady increase of 2,504 new COVID-19 cases

Saudi Arabia has recorded a steady increase of 2,504 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 250,920, the health ministry announced on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 178 were confirmed in the city of Riyadh, 177 in Jeddah, 163 in al-Hafouf and the rest in different cities throughout the Kingdom.

The death toll increased to 2,486 after 39 people died due to COVID-19 complications, according to the health ministry.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's recovery rate reached nearly 80 percent with a total of 197,735 total recoveries as of July 19.

Health ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed al-Abd al-Ali said on Sunday that “unlimited support to the health sector has contributed to the Kingdom achieving levels of health security for all those in need in all regions and for all groups.”





