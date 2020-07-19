Coronavirus: UAE records 211 new COVID-19 cases as infections continue to drop

The United Arab Emirates has reported 211 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours as daily cases continue to drop, the health ministry announced on Sunday.
Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.
A total of 56,922 COVID-19 infections have been confirmed as of July 19 with a recovery rate of over 86 percent, according to the ministry.
An additional 352 individuals who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of recoveries to 49,269.
Meanwhile, the death toll increased to 339 after one person died due to COVID-19 complications.
Last Update: Sunday, 19 July 2020 KSA 14:20 - GMT 11:20