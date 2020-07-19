Kuwait Petroleum cancels contracts, slashes expat jobs amid coronavirus oil slump

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), the state oil company of Kuwait, has cancelled a large number of tenders and contracts this year amid the slump in oil demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kuwait-based newspaper Arab Times reported Saturday.

The coronavirus has caused an unprecedented decline in demand for petroleum products. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, including Russia, have implemented enormous production cuts in order to stabilize the oil market as producers worldwide struggle with a dramatic decline in prices.

Arab Times reported that the decision to cut the tenders and contracts will result in the end of service for non-Kuwaiti expats under both permanent and private contracts.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Sources told the newspaper that the Kuwait Oil Company, a subsidiary of KPC, would be cancelling its Ahmadi City buildings project, and cancelling the contract for the supply of connections to the wells.

The Dabdada solar energy project was also recently cancelled, the Times said. The project is worth 551 million dinars ($1.79 billion).

The Petrochemical Industries Company, another KPC subsidiary, would also be cancelling contracts for its annual meeting of leaders of the oil sector, along with a variety of other contracts, the Times said.

Read more:

Oil supply cuts deal may be extended to more than two years: Saudi Energy Minister

Saudi Arabia’s oil exports fell to 7.48 mln barrels per day in May, data shows

Last Update: Sunday, 19 July 2020 KSA 14:22 - GMT 11:22