Coronavirus: China says it arrested 5,370 people for COVID-19 illegal activity

China says it arrested 5,370 people for various forms of illegal activity related to the coronavirus pandemic between January and June.

More than 40 percent were charged with fraud, the state prosecutor’s office announced Monday on its official microblog. Another 15 percent were charged with obstruction of law enforcement, with others accused of producing and selling fake and shoddy goods, creating public disturbances and transporting and selling endangered species.

China has strengthened protection for wild animals following the emergence of the virus, which has been linked to a wet market in the city of Wuhan.

A medical worker takes a swab from a previously recovered COVID-19 patient during testing at a hospital in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province on March 14, 2020. (AFP)

Meanwhile the numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases in China’s northwestern region of Xinjiang continued to rise on Monday.

Another 17 cases were reported, bringing the total in China’s latest outbreak to at least 47.

One of the 17 new cases reported on Monday was in the ancient Silk Road city of Kashgar, the regional government said on its official microblog. The remainder were in the regional capital of Urumqi, where all other cases have been reported since the outbreak emerged earlier this month.

Another five cases were brought from outside the country, according to the National Health Commission.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the total at 4,634 among 83,682 cases, and 249 people remain in treatment. Another 158 people were being monitored in isolation for showing signs of having the virus or for testing positive without displaying symptoms.

Last Update: Monday, 20 July 2020 KSA 16:14 - GMT 13:14