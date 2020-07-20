CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Hong Kong reports 73 new COVID-19 cases, 66 locally transmitted

Police in protective gear wait to evacuate residents from a public housing building, following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Hong Kong, China February 11, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters, Hong Kong Monday 20 July 2020
Hong Kong reported 73 new coronavirus cases on Monday, including 66 that were locally transmitted, as new restrictions took effect and authorities warned there was no indication that the situation was coming under control.

The global financial hub reported more than 100 cases on Sunday, a record number as Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced that non-essential civil servants must work from home.

Last Update: Monday, 20 July 2020 KSA 11:54 - GMT 08:54

