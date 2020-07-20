Coronavirus: Kuwait reports no new COVID-19 deaths, 559 new cases

Kuwait on Monday recorded 559 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, the country’s Ministry of Health reported. Total cases in the country now stand close to 60,000, and 408 people in the country have died from the novel coronavirus.
Health authorities reported 652 new recoveries, with recoveries to date standing at 50,339.
For more on coronavirus, visit our dedicated section.
Kuwait began slowly easing restrictions earlier this month and has since allowed commercial activities to resume operations.
Mosques also reopened in Kuwait for the first time in months on Friday, welcoming believers for prayers who were ordered to maintain social distancing measures.
On Sunday, the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), the state oil company of Kuwait, canceled a large number of tenders and contracts after a slump in oil demand due to the coronavirus.
Read more:
Coronavirus: Bill Gates calls for COVID-19 drugs, vaccine to go to countries in need
Trump to sign orders on lowering prescription drug prices in US
Coronavirus: UAE approves Gilead’s COVID-19 drug remdesivir for patient use
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 20 July 2020 KSA 14:56 - GMT 11:56