Coronavirus: Oman reports 1,739 new cases, eight deaths over past 24 hours

Oman has reported 1,739 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 68,400, the health ministry announced on Monday.
Of the new cases, 1,514 are Omani nationals and 225 are non-Omanis.
The health ministry also announced eight new fatalities due to COVID-19 complications, raising the death toll to 326.
Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries reached 45,150 after 1,146 individuals who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered.
Last Update: Monday, 20 July 2020 KSA 12:19 - GMT 09:19