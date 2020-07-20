Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 2,429 new COVID-19 cases, 5,524 recoveries

Saudi Arabia has confirmed 2,429 new coronavirus cases and 5,524 recoveries over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of cases to 253,349, the health ministry announced on Monday.

Of the new cases, 254 were confirmed in the city of Jeddah, 195 in al-Hafouf and 169 in Riyadh.



Meanwhile, the death toll reached 2,523 after 37 new fatalities were recorded, according to the health ministry.



The Kingdom has 47,567 active cases with 203,259 total recoveries as of July 20.





Health ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed al-Abd al-Ali said on Sunday that “unlimited support to the health sector has contributed to the Kingdom achieving levels of health security for all those in need in all regions and for all groups.”

In June, Saudi Arabia was ranked among the top 20 safest countries in the world during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to a comprehensive data analysis by Hong Kong-based Deep Knowledge Group.

The Kingdom came in 17th place in Deep Knowledge’s COVID-19 Safety Assessment. It was classified within the “Tier 1” category - 20 countries that ranked highest “in terms of regional safety and stability” in the era of COVID-19.

Last Update: Monday, 20 July 2020 KSA 15:52 - GMT 12:52