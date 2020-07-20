Coronavirus: Two more government ministers in Brazil test positive

Two more ministers in the Cabinet of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro say they have tested positive for the coronavirus, which has been raging through Latin America’s largest nation.

The 65-year-old minister of citizenship, Onyx Lorenzoni, says he started having symptoms Thursday. He says he is feeling better and working from home.

Milton Ribeiro, the 62-year-old minister of education, said Monday on Twitter that he is also infected — the fifth Cabinet minister so far.

Bolsonaro himself tested positive July 7. He has said he has been taking the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, which most studies have found to be ineffective and potentially dangerous for some patients. Lorenzoni said he is taking a closely related drug, chloroquine.

Brazil has recorded more than 2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 79,488 deaths.

Brazil has the second highest number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths with more than 78,000, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The United States tops the list with more than 140,500.

Last Update: Monday, 20 July 2020 KSA 22:12 - GMT 19:12