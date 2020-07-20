Coronavirus: UAE detects 271 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate nears 87 pct

The United Arab Emirates has confirmed 271 new coronavirus cases as the country’s recovery rate nears 87 percent, according to the latest numbers revealed by the health ministry on Monday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.



The number of recoveries has reached 49,621 out of a total 57,193 confirmed cases as of July 20.



Meanwhile, the death toll reached 340 after one fatality was confirmed over the past 24 hours, the health ministry announced.

The new cases were confirmed after an additional 27,000 COVID-19 tests were administered, according to official WAM news agency.





Read more:

Dubai launches ‘Dubai assured’ stamp for tourism, retail establishments

There are six types of COVID-19 with different symptoms, study reveals

Hong Kong reports 73 new COVID-19 cases, 66 locally transmitted

The UAE has the second lowest number of confirmed cases in the Gulf region ahead of Bahrain which has the lowest number as of July 19.

The country was the first in the wider Middle East to record a case of coronavirus, a 73-year-old Chinese woman on January 29. The announcement was followed shortly by several other cases, most of whom were also Chinese tourists.

Last Update: Monday, 20 July 2020 KSA 15:53 - GMT 12:53