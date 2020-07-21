Coronavirus: Gulf Arab COVID-19 recovery rate above global average, reveals data

The coronavirus recovery rate in five Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries is much higher than the global average, according to new data from CoronaTracker.com, a community-driven project that analyzes COVID-19 trends.

The average recovery rate in five of the six GCC countries – Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Oman – was 75 percent, according to the data, which is significantly higher than the global average of 57 percent.

Bahrain had the highest recovery rate at 81 percent, followed by Kuwait (81 percent), the UAE (78 percent), Saudi Arabia (70 percent), and Oman (61 percent).

The study takes the recovery rate as the percentage of coronavirus cases who have been reported to have made a full recovery.

The coronavirus pandemic first reached the countries of the Arabian Gulf in February, with the UAE reporting its first cases in Chinese tourists visiting the company. The virus subsequently took hold across the Gulf, with Bahraini officials reporting many of the initial cases as having arrived from Iran, which was one of the first major hotspots for the virus following the original outbreak in China.

Gulf countries coronavirus response

An analysis of the data by management consultancy firm APCO Worldwide pointed to the high levels of testing in the UAE and Bahrain.

The UAE has been conducting tens of thousands of tests every day, with authorities previously saying they aimed to test everyone in the country.

Bahrain was one of the first countries outside of China to enter lockdown, closing schools and universities in February.

By the end of March, almost all GCC countries had suspended international flights. The UAE emirate of Dubai has now resumed international travel, with tourists able to visit since July 7, provided they follow the necessary regulations.

CoronaTracker.com sources data from a range of international media and public agencies, including the World Health Organization (WHO), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, according to APCO Worldwide, who analyzed the data.

Qatar is the sixth member of the GCC, but since June, 2017, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE and Egypt broke off relations with Doha over its alleged funding of extremism.

