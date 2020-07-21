Coronavirus: Kuwait confirms four COVID-19 deaths, 671 new cases

Kuwait recorded 671 new cases of the novel coronavirus, which brings the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 60,434, the Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Four people died due to complications caused by COVID-19, the ministry added. This raises the virus-related death toll in the country to 412.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries rose to 50,919 after 580 people recovered from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

تعلن #وزارة_الصحة⁩ عن تأكيد إصابة 671 حالة جديدة، وتسجيل 580 حالة شفاء، و 4 حالات وفاة جديدة بـ ⁧#فيروس_كورونا_المستجدّ⁩ COVID-19 ، ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات 60,434 حالة pic.twitter.com/Zk2JXfERK7 — وزارة الصحة - الكويت (@KUWAIT_MOH) July 21, 2020

Kuwait began slowly easing restrictions earlier this month and has since allowed commercial activities to resume operations.

Mosques were also allowed to reopen in Kuwait for the first time in more than three months on Friday, welcoming believers for prayers who were ordered to maintain social distancing measures.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Gulf Arab COVID-19 recovery rate above global average, reveals data

Coronavirus: UAE reports 305 new COVID-19 cases, 343 new recoveries

Last Update: Tuesday, 21 July 2020 KSA 14:47 - GMT 11:47